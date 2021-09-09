Employment Law Overview Italy 2021-2022

ARTICLE

I. General Overview

Introduction

Italian employment laws have always been employee-friendly, reflecting the principles of the Italian Constitution. However, the global economic downturn has forced Italian lawmakers to look at ways to enhance flexibility within the Italian job market. The most recent Italian reform on labour law, the so called Jobs Act, has granted more flexibility to the employers through: i) a "gradual" protections against unfair dismissals, directly linked to the length of service; ii) the possibility under certain conditions, to downgrade employees; and iii) the possibility, under certain conditions, to utilise for disciplinary purposes, the content of company mobile devices granted to the employees, to stimulate new hires and attract new foreign investment into Italy. Italy is going through important political, social and legal changes at the moment and employment lawyers are witnessing first-hand how this impacts businesses and the Italian workforce. Italian employment law is still a work in progress and the end product will hopefully be worthy of the prestigious label: "Made in Italy".

Key Points

For each industry sector there is a National Collective Bargaining Agreement (hereinafter, also, "NCBA") that regulates the employment relationship.

Companies with more than 15 employees come under the umbrella of the Workers' Statute.

Italian labour laws and National Collective Bargaining Agreement provisions may only be amended by employers in a more favorable way for the employees.

The collective dismissal procedure shall be followed when at least 5 dismissals for economic reasons will be served within 120 days by a company with more than 15 employees.

Executives are included in the calculation that triggers a collective dismissal.

The obligation to give a reason for entering into a fixed-term contract has been re-introduced for such agreements, if exceeding 12 months.

Reinstatement is no longer the sole remedy for unfair dismissal.

Legal Framework

In Italy, individual contracts of employment and labour relationships are governed, in order of priority, by:

First. The Republican Constitution: sets forth general principles and regulates some issues concerning employment.

Second. The Civil Code: The Civil Code, enacted in 1942, regulates employment and labour matters under Section III ("On the employment relationship"), articles 2094-2134.

Third. Laws enacted by Parliament: Italy has extensive employment and labour legislation; the objective has traditionally been to protect employees.

Fourth. Regulations issued by authorities other than Parliament and the government.

Fifth. National Collective Bargaining Agreements.

Sixth. Custom and practice – The customs and practices of the parties to an employment relationship apply where the issue is not governed by legal provisions or by the provisions of a collective agreement. Moreover, those customs and practices that are more favourable to employees prevail over legal provisions, but do not prevail over individual employment agreements.

Furthermore Italy, as one of the member states of the European Union (EU), having signed the Treaty of Rome on March 25, 1957, is subject to EU directives and regulations and to the decisions of the European Court of Justice.

