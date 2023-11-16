The OECD/G20 Task Force on Financial Consumer Protection has issued a new version of the High-Level Principles on Financial Consumer Protection, a soft law that defines the basic principles national legal systems should comply with to efficiently protect consumers of financial products and services. The updates also consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers of financial products and services, as well as developments in digitisation. The principles constitute the foundation for a comprehensive consumer protection legal framework.

Originally published by March, 2023

