On 18 March 2023, Legislative Decree 26/2023, implementing Directive 2019/2161 "for better enforcement and modernisation of the Union's consumer protection rules" (known as the "Omnibus Directive"), was published in the Official Journal. This Legislative Decree amends certain provisions of Legislative Decree No. 206/2005 ("Consumer Code"). Among other things, it is worth noting that the Legislative Degree deals with online services which, though perceived as free, are only provided to consumers if they provide their personal data. The new rules apply as of 2 April 2023, with the exception of Article 1.2 establishing the criteria to correctly announce price reductions, which will apply as of 1 July 2023.
Originally published by May, 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.