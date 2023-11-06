On 9 March 2023, the Italian Data Protection Authority issued Decision No. 70(the "Decision") approving the Codeproposed by interested associations entailing specific measures to ensure the correctness and legitimacy of data processing carried out throughout the telemarketing chain. The Decision has been adopted pursuant to Recital 98 and Article 40 of the GDPR providing that Member States, and particularly the Supervisory Authorities, shall encourage the development of codes of conduct intended to contribute to the correct application of the GDPR, taking into account the specific features of the various processing sectors and the specific needs of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. The Code will become effective once the accreditation phase of the Monitoring Body has been completed.

Originally published by April, 2023

