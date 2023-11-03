On 31 March 2023 the Italian Data Protection Authority, by means of an emergency measure, ordered OpenAI to temporarily limit the processing of Italian users' personal data, questioning in particular the lack of an appropriate information notice and the absence of a legal basis to support the massive collection and storage of personal data for the purpose of training the algorithms on which the platform relies. Following a meetingbetween OpenAI and the Authority, and OpenAI's subsequent proposal of some measures to make the processing of Italian users' personal data compliant with data protection laws, the Italian Data Protection Authority, by order of 11 April 2023 , set a deadline of 30 April 2023 for OpenAI to comply. The Italian Data Protection Authority will only suspend the limitation on the processing of Italian users' personal data if all the agreed measures are implemented and ChatGPT will then be available in Italy once again.

Originally published by April, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.