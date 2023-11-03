On 15 March 2023, the European Data Protection Board ("EDPB") kicked off its 2023 coordinated actionfor GDPR enforcement as part of the coordinated enforcement framework ("CEF") 2023 aimed at encouraging collaboration among national data protection authorities ("DPAs") under GDPR Article 57(1)(g). The coordinated action at issue focuses on the role, responsibilities and tasks of data protection officers ("DPOs") which, as intermediaries between DPAs, individuals and the business units of an organisation, are considered essential in contributing to compliance with data protection law and promoting effective protection of data subject rights. To support this work, DPAs will send questionnaires to DPOs to aid fact-finding exercises, identify if a formal investigation is warranted, possibly commence formal investigations and manage possible follow-ups. The results of the joint initiative will be analysed in a coordinated manner to plan possible enforcement actions at national and EU level. The EDPB will publish a report on the outcome of this analysis once the actions are concluded.

Originally published by April, 2023

