On 17 April 2023, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) published on its website the final versions of the following guidelines, adopted during its March plenary after public consultation: the Guidelines on data subjects' right of access, Guidelines on identifying a controller or processor's lead supervisory authority and Guidelines on personal data breach notification. The first guidelines provide more precise guidance on how the right of access should be implemented in different situations, while the second and third are a focused update of the Article 29 Working Group's guidelines on these topics.

Originally published by May, 2023

