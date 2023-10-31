On 26 April 2023, the General Court (GC) of the EU issued its judgment in Case T-557/20 (Single Resolution Board (SRB) v European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS)) on the issue of the pseudonymisation of personal data, with the aim of determining when pseudonymised data are personal data and when they are anonymous data. Specifically, following the "Breyer Judgment", the ECJ reiterated that, if the recipient of pseudonymised data does not have the additional information necessary to re-identify the data subjects or the legal means to access such additional information, the transmitted data should be considered anonymous data and the personal data protection law shall not apply.

