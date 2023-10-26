On 6 July 2023, the Italian Data Protection Authority issued its Decision No. 290 establishing that the employee has a right of access to his/her personal data, including data collected in the context of an investigation carried out by the employer, and that no formal requirement applies to the exercise of such right. The DPA has consequently imposed a EUR 10.000,00 fine on a company for having denied data access to an employee having submitted an access request after having received a disciplinary complaint.

Originally published by August - September, 2023

