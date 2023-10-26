Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Italy:
The Italian Data Protection Authority On The Employee's Right Of Access
26 October 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
On 6 July 2023, the Italian Data Protection Authority issued its
Decision No. 290 establishing that the employee has a right of
access to his/her personal data, including data collected in the
context of an investigation carried out by the employer, and that
no formal requirement applies to the exercise of such right. The
DPA has consequently imposed a EUR 10.000,00 fine on a company for
having denied data access to an employee having submitted an access
request after having received a disciplinary complaint.
Originally published by August - September, 2023
