On 10 July 2023, the EU Commission adopted a new adequacy decision on the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (DPF), which concludes that the United States ensures an adequate level of protection – comparable to that of the European Union – for personal data transferred from the EU to US companies under the new framework. Effective immediately, the new adequacy decision allows personal data to flow from the EU to DPF-certified US companies without the need for additional data protection safeguards.

Originally published July 2023

