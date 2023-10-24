Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Worldwide:
New Adequacy Decision For The EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Adopted By The EU Commission
24 October 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
On 10 July 2023, the EU Commission adopted a new adequacy decision on the EU-U.S. Data Privacy
Framework (DPF), which concludes that the United States ensures an
adequate level of protection – comparable to that of the
European Union – for personal data transferred from the EU to
US companies under the new framework. Effective immediately, the
new adequacy decision allows personal data to flow from the EU to
DPF-certified US companies without the need for additional data
protection safeguards.
Originally published July 2023
