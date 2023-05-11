The Italian Data Protection Authority recently banned ChatGPT in Italy due to allegations of unlawful collection of personal data and the lack of an age verification system for children. Also, a data breach affecting ChatGPT users' conversations and data on payments occurred at the end of March.

The Italian proceedings will likely also affect other EU Member States. If the Italian DPA can sufficiently demonstrate a breach of the GDPR, other DPA's may follow the Italian example and ban ChatGPT.

Update: In the meantime, the German AI Taskforce of the DSK has also addressed this issue and initiated investigations.

