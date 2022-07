ARTICLE

GDPR: EU Commission's Q&A About The New Standard Contractual Clauses For Transfers ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme On 25 May 2022, exactly 4 years after entry into force of the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"), the European Commission (the "Commission") released new guidance on Standard Contractual Clauses (the "SCCs"). Earlier in 2021,

What Really Matters: The DMA And DSA – A New Regulatory Era In Europe For Digital Businesses AlixPartners The introduction of these initiatives comes at a time of accelerated development in digital services.

Europe Takes Position On Sending Personal Data To Russia Cooley LLP On 12 July 2022, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) adopted Statement 02/2022 on Personal Data Transfers to the Russian Federation, in which it confirmed that data transfers to Russia...

Facing A DSAR: How To Respond To A Data Subject Access Request Walkers With the use of Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs) becoming increasingly common, it is important that anyone dealing with personal data understands what a DSAR is, when it can be used...

New Data Reform Bill: Cookies Changes Steal The Show And The Ico Becomes Less Independent… Gowling WLG After an eye-raising consultation with a proposed list of significant changes to UK GDPR, which had the potential to risk the UK's adequacy decision, we can all stop holding our breath.