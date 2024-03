ARTICLE

Con una recente sentenza la Corte di Cassazione (n. 34141/2019) ha affrontato il tema dell' introduzione illecita nel profilo skype del partner per controllare le chat , riconoscendo il reato di cui all'art. 615ter. cod. pen. integrato anche nell'ipotesi in cui l'accesso a Skype fosse stato facilitato dal fatto che la persona offesa avesse registrato la password per non doverla riscrivere in occasione di ogni accesso, di fatto dunque facilitando l'accesso al proprio profilo da parte di terze persone.

