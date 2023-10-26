On 3 August 2023, Borsa Italiana issued its Notice No. 30046 informing that with Resolution No. 22747 of 21 June 2023 Consob approved the amendments to the Rules of the Markets managed and organized by Borsa Italiana (the Rules) and the related Instructions (the Instructions). The changes to the Rules and the Instructions are related to, inter alia, the review of the definitions of Green Bonds/Social Bonds and the introduction of the definitions of Sustainability Bonds and Sustainability-Linked Bonds. The changes described in the Notice entered into force on 11 September 2023.
Originally published by August - September, 2023
