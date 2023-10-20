According to the decision of the Court of Catanzaro of 24 May 2023, Article 2385(1) of the Italian Civil Code provided for joint-stock companies must be applied by analogy to limited liability companies. This Article states that a sole director who ceases to hold office due to voluntary resignation or expiry of the term remains in office until he/she is replaced by a new director who accepts the office (so-called "prorogatio imperii"); this is to permit the normal operation of the company even during the phase of the transition from one director to another.
riginally published July 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.