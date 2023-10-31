Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
European Union:
Proposal For An EU Directive To Further Expand And Upgrade The Use Of Digital Tools And Processes In Company Law Adopted
31 October 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The European Commission has adopted a proposal for a directive to make it easier for companies to
expand the use of digital tools and processes in EU company law:
the proposal is aimed at facilitating companies' cross-border
transactions and increasing transparency and trust in the corporate
sector. With regard to reducing bureaucracy and administrative
burdens, the proposed rules include: (a) an EU company certificate,
available free of charge in all EU languages; (b) a standard
multilingual template for a standard EU digital power of attorney
authorising a person to represent the company in another member
state; and (c) the elimination of formalities such as the need for
an apostille or certified translations for company documents.
Originally published by May, 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from European Union
Guide To Public Takeovers In The UK
Burges Salmon
This guide provides a general overview of how public takeovers are conducted and regulated in the UK. It is essential reading for anyone who is contemplating a public takeover in the UK.
La société à but non lucratif, un nouveau modèle pour l'entrepreneur
MLL Meyerlustenberger Lachenal Froriep Ltd
En parallèle d'un développement grandissant d'initiatives liées à la responsabilité sociale de l'entreprise, de plus en plus d'individus s'intéressent à lancer un projet qui combine un modèle d'affaires avec un impact sociétal et environnemental: ce qu'on appelle au niveau international une entreprise sociale.
Modification Of The Size Criteria Of Non-Profit Associations
Lorenz
The Royal Decree entered into force on September 27, 2012. The Royal Decree's modification of the size criteria for NPAs is of importance for all NPAs that in the past were a very large or large NPA and have become, respectively, a large or small NPA as a consequence of its entry into force.
Malta-Japan Chamber Of Commerce Launched
Finance Malta
The Malta-Japan Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organisation with the aim of strengthening bilateral commercial exchanges between Malta and Japan with the support of the Government and JETRO.