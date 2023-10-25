On 4 August 2023, Borsa Italiana issued its Notice No. 30121 introducing some fine-tuning amendments in relation to the reverse takeover regime set out in the Rules for Companies of the Euronext Growth Milan market (EGM) and the related guidelines. These amendments are intended to (a) make the applicable rules less onerous when the companies involved in a reverse takeover are both issuers already listed on the EGM or the target company is an issuer already listed on a regulated market and (b) enable the alignment, from this perspective, of the rules for reverse takeovers on the EGM market with those already in place for similar transactions on the Euronext Milan market. The changes described in the Notice entered into force on 28 August 2023.

