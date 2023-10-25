Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Italy:
Borsa Italiana Updates Its Regulations: Amendments To The Guidelines Of The Rules For Companies Of The Euronext Growth Milan Market
25 October 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On 4 August 2023, Borsa Italiana issued its Notice
No. 30121 introducing some fine-tuning amendments in relation
to the reverse takeover regime set out in the Rules
for Companies of the Euronext Growth Milan market (EGM) and the
related guidelines. These amendments are intended to (a) make the
applicable rules less onerous when the companies involved in a
reverse takeover are both issuers already listed on the EGM or the
target company is an issuer already listed on a regulated market
and (b) enable the alignment, from this perspective, of the rules
for reverse takeovers on the EGM market with those already in place
for similar transactions on the Euronext Milan market. The changes
described in the Notice entered into force on 28 August 2023.
Originally published by August - September, 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Italy
Guide To Public Takeovers In The UK
Burges Salmon
This guide provides a general overview of how public takeovers are conducted and regulated in the UK. It is essential reading for anyone who is contemplating a public takeover in the UK.
Business Formation In Turkey
Bicak Law Firm
Business formation is the process of establishing a new business entity and legally registering it to operate according to the laws and regulations of Turkey.
Diversity And Inclusion In The Financial Sector
Herrington Carmichael
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) have recently published consultation papers setting out proposals to improve diversity...
Auditors Disclaimer Dodged, For Now
Travers Smith LLP
The High Court has ruled that the buyers of shares in a company had a realistic prospect of successfully showing at trial that the defendant auditors owed them a common law duty...