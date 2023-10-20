Recently the Notarial Council of Milan issued new guidelines on corporate issues and namely the following. Guideline No. 206/2023, which under Article 2325-bis of the Italian Civil Code refers to the notion of (a) "Companies with shares listed on regulated markets" ("Società Quotate") – this definition (different from Article 119 of the Consolidate Financial Code) applies also to companies listed on regulated markets of non-EU member countries with characteristics similar to those of EU markets. Such entities may legitimately adopt a clause in the by-laws describing the company as a "company with shares listed on regulated markets" within the meaning of Article 2325-bis the Italian Civil Code, and (b) "Companies with shares widely distributed among the public" ("Società Diffuse") - the notion is afforded by the actual fulfilment of the requirements provided for in Article 2-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999; the advertising system governed by Article 108, paragraphs 2 and 5, of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999 does not have constitutive effects and is not in itself sufficient to certify a company as a "Società Diffusa".
Originally published July 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.