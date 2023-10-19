On 3 March 2023, the Italian Council of Ministers submitted to the Italian Parliament a draft law aimed at reviewing the system of business incentives provided by the State and simplifying its related procedures (the "Draft Law"). In particular, the Draft Law introduces a number of new provisions under which the incentives may (a) have a multi-year schedule with appropriate financial resources to achieve the assigned goals; (b) have a measurable impact through standard ex ante, in itinere, and ex post policy evaluation techniques; (c) be coordinated across administrations; (d) be easily known by potential users, via simple and digital procedures; (e) encourage social, economic, and territorial cohesion.
Originally published July 2023.
