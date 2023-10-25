On 6 May 2023, the Court of Florence issued its judgement in a case for the alleged breach of copyright on an architectural project authored the plaintiff for a third-party client. In its decision, the Court specified that the circumstance that the right holder had not performed its obligation to compensate the plaintiff under the contract could not bear any relevance to its reasoning, consisting of an autonomous issue to be assessed separately and on grounds different from copyright.

Originally published by August - September, 2023

