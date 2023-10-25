Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
Italy:
The Client Is The Copyright Holder Even In Case Of Contractual Breach
25 October 2023
Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
On 6 May 2023, the Court of Florence issued its judgement in a case for the alleged breach of
copyright on an architectural project authored the plaintiff for a
third-party client. In its decision, the Court specified that the
circumstance that the right holder had not performed its obligation
to compensate the plaintiff under the contract could not bear any
relevance to its reasoning, consisting of an autonomous issue to be
assessed separately and on grounds different from copyright.
