ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Banco Desio sold its merchant acquiring business for €100 million to Worldline Merchant Services Italia, a subsidiary of the French group Worldline. In this context Banco Desio and Worldline Italia also signed a commercial partnership aiming to distribute Worldline's payment products and services to merchant customers of the bank in Italy.

Our firm advised Banco Desio with a team composed of partners Ugo Molinari and Margherita Santoiemma and associates Andrea Cecchi and Stefano Cova for corporate aspects, senior counsel Daniela Runggaldier for regulatory matters and managing counsel Lorenzo Caruccio for golden power-related issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.