By a determination of the Italian State General Accounting Department dated 23 March 2023, the "Italian Code of Ethics and Independence" for auditors (the Code) was adopted. The Code applies to individuals licensed to perform audit engagements related to fiscal years beginning on or after 1 January 2023. The Code defines and establishes fundamental ethical principles (integrity, objectivity, professional competence, confidentiality and professional conduct) and independence principles. It also sets out guidelines for identifying and managing the risks of non-compliance with the principles of the performance of audit assignments.

Originally published by May, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.