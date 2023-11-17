On 8 February 2023, the Italian Media Regulation Authority ("AGCOM") published Resolution 22/23/CONS ("Resolution") launching a public consultation on the proposed amendments to the draft regulation concerning the dispute resolution mechanism between end users and operators or providers of audiovisual media services ("Regulation") in order to extend its scope of application to video sharing platforms. In particular, the Resolution aims to extend the use of the ConciliaWeb dispute resolution tool provided by AGCOM (already used to resolve disputes between users and operators or audiovisual media service providers) to disputes arising from the use of video sharing platforms. Interested stakeholders will have 45 days from the publication of the Resolution to submit comments and propose amendments to the draft Regulation.

Originally published by March, 2023

