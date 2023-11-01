On 12 April 2023, the European Commission (EC) informed Broadcom that its acquisition of VMware may restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's virtualisation software. In particular, the EC is concerned that Broadcom may restrict competition in the global markets for the supply of FC HBAs and storage adapters by foreclosing competitors' hardware by delaying or degrading their access to VMware's server virtualisation software. The EC opened an in-depth investigation on 20 December 2022 and now has until 21 June 2023 to take a final decision.

Originally published by April, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.