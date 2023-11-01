Orsingher Ortu – Avvocati Associati
European Union:
The European Commission Issues Statement Of Objections Over Proposed Acquisition Of VMware
01 November 2023
On 12 April 2023, the European Commission (EC) informed Broadcom that its acquisition of
VMware may restrict competition in the market for certain hardware
components which interoperate with VMware's virtualisation
software. In particular, the EC is concerned that Broadcom may
restrict competition in the global markets for the supply of FC
HBAs and storage adapters by foreclosing competitors' hardware
by delaying or degrading their access to VMware's server
virtualisation software. The EC opened an in-depth investigation on
20 December 2022 and now has until 21 June 2023 to take a final
decision.
