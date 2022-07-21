Cross-border coordination between antitrust authorities, both in terms of policy and on specific cases, has been a recurring theme in recent editions of Antitrust in focus. It also featured as a hot topic in each of our annual global trends reports on merger control and antitrust enforcement.

In the latest major cooperation initiative, antitrust authorities in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) have officially launched the Arab Competition Network (ACN).

Its formation follows a significant growth in antitrust cases in the MENA region, together with an increased awareness of antitrust laws.

The ACN aims to bolster cooperation between Arabic-speaking antitrust authorities and to support jurisdictions seeking to adopt their own antitrust rules and undertake enforcement activities. An immediate objective is to assist its members in investigating and monitoring sectors that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Overall, the ACN could result in a stronger regulatory landscape and more rigorous antitrust enforcement policies in the MENA region. Our alert tells you more about the ACN and its potential implications.

Originally published 4 May, 2022

