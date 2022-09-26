The Minister for |Development of Information Technologies and Communications approved the "Regulation on the procedure for issuing recommendations to foreign investors in the sphere of information technologies and specialists, as well as to the founders (participants) of residents of the Technological Park of software products and information technologies" No. 3387 dated September 16, 2022 (the "Regulation").

According to the Regulation the recommendation to obtain an IT-Visa is issued to:

foreign investor investing in the territory of Uzbekistan for the development of IT sphere;

founders (participants) of Technopark resident companies

foreign specialists, whose annual income for the last 12 (twelve) months in the IT sphere is not less than USD 30 000 (thirty thousand).

Also, the Regulation defines the procedure for:

submission of the application and documents for recommendation;

review of the application;

use of the recommendation, extension of its validity and cancellation;

maintenance of the Unified Electronic Register of Recommendations.

The Directorate of the Technopark considers applications and documents for issuing recommendations within 30 (thirty) calendar days from the date of their receipt.

IT-Visa is a category of multiple-entry visa for foreign nationals coming from countries with which Uzbekistan has a visa regime. It is issued for a period of up to 3 (three) years with the possibility of extension without having to leave the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The Regulation will come into force on October 1, 2022.

