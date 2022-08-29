Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated August 18, 2022 No. 464 in order to create favorable conditions for the modern creative category of persons "Digital nomads" ("Digital nomad"), the development of innovative projects and high-tech sectors of the economy, attracting highly qualified foreign specialists in the field of information technology to the Kyrgyz Republic -communication technologies and creative industries, it was decided to conduct a pilot project to grant foreign citizens the status of "Digital nomad" from July 12, 2022 to December 31, 2023.

In case of successful implementation of the pilot project, following the results of the first half of the year, draft regulatory legal acts will be developed aimed at resolving the issues of assigning the status of "Digital nomad" to foreign citizens on an ongoing basis through the state digital platform.

