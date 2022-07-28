ARTICLE

It's great to see the development of an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network to provide real-time monitoring of a vast number of rural roads around Scotland. The data will be used to increase knowledge of road deterioration factors and improve maintenance scheduling and resource allocation, whilst greatly reducing the time and cost associated with current surveying and data gathering techniques.

Hopefully, after the system has been deployed, the upkeep of our roads will be made significantly easier and more efficient.

The initiative combines the digital mapping of the road network alongside IoT-enabled sensors deployed to capture live data about the condition of the FLS road network. The data includes readings on temperature, moisture in the road, and potential culvert blockages. www.iottechnews.com/...

