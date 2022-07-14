Diia City, a special legal and tax regime for IT industry is becoming more popular among IT/tech companies. Early birds time has gone. Now it's time of those who's in and who's out. There are already 253 residents as of 31 May. 159 companies have become the residents during the martial law. Are these 253 companies a lot or a little? It is about 5% of the Ukrainian IT industry totalling 5k+ companies. But the names of those who are already the residents speak for themselves. Sayenko Kharenko's TMC practice prepared Who's in review that reveals some notable patterns and trends.

The infographic was prepared by counsel Oleg Klymchuk and associate Ivan Chopyk.

Originally published 16 June, 2022

