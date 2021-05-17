Currently, the Ministry of Information is forming a list of Internet resources, access to which were blocked. In this regard, a new term "a copy of the Internet resource" was introduced in the Regulation on the procedure for blocking (restoring) access to the Internet resource. It means that the Internet resource is confusingly similar to the Internet resource, access to which is blocked.

If a copy of the Internet resource is identified, access to which is blocked, information will be sent to the State Inspectorate for including the corresponding identifier of the Internet resource to the list of Internet resources, access to which were blocked.

If the blocking is withdrawn from the main Internet resource, access will be restored to the copy of the Internet resource as well.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.