Isle Of Man Superyacht Ownership Structures (Video)

The Isle of Man is a self-governing Crown Dependency that has become a leading non-EU jurisdiction for luxury asset holding vehicles, particularly for superyacht ownership structures.

In the below video we highlight the key features that make the Isle of Man an ideal location for superyacht ownership entities:

How Dixcart Can Assist with your Isle of Man Superyacht Planning

Since 1989, Dixcart has supported clients and their advisers with the establishment and management of Isle of Man holding structures. They have developed strong ties with industry leaders, including yacht builders, shipping registrars, yacht managers, maritime lawyers, and tax professionals. Dixcart can draw on this expertise to ensure client structuring is effective and run efficiently.

Dixcart Isle of Man excels in all aspects of superyacht planning, including the use of Temporary Admission, making their team exceptionally well-placed to support your structuring needs.

