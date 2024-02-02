Global mobility and the portability of Corporate Structures has become increasingly important to Clients and their Advisers, who often move corporate entities from one jurisdiction to another. A prerequisite to Redomiciliation is that both the jurisdiction of incorporation, and the new jurisdiction where the Company will continue, both make provision for this in their Company Law. Like many international financial centres, the Isle of Man's Companies Acts enable Redomiciliation.

