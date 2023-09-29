ARTICLE

📣 Welcome to Part 2 of our 5-Part Series based on our latest article: '7 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Consider Offshore Trust & Corporate Services' 📣

In Today's Video Glenn Blevins from Dixcart's Isle of Man office discusses: Expertise & Specialist Knowledge and Cost Efficiency

Established entrepreneurs, family offices and multi-jurisdictional businesses will be perfectly aware of just how important it is to get the corporate administration of their structuring right. They will also know just how expensive employing specialist staff is and look for viable alternatives to outsource those functions where it makes sense. In many circumstances an Isle of Man Company that is fully managed by a Licensed Trust & Corporate Services Provider (TCSP) may be an appropriate solution.

Why Watch This Video?

📌 Get a feel for the specialist support that a good Isle of Man TCSP can deliver

📌 Gain insight into how engaging an Isle of Man TCSP can mitigate risk

📌 Understand the considerations associated with weighing up either employing in-house or engaging an Isle of Man TCSP

