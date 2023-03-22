To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
David Walsh from Dixcart's Isle of Man office takes us
through some of the features that make the Isle of Man an
attractive jurisdiction to incorporate an entity for your Corporate
Structuring or Private Client Planning.
This video follows on from our latest article on Isle of Man
companies - Why Use an Isle of Man Company? What you need to know.
If you would like to read them you can follow the following links:
https://www.dixcart.com/why-use-an-is...
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
The Republic of Malta offers a wealth of benefits to those who decide to start a business locally: from tax exemptions to low costs for company formation and maintenance, one can see why foreign investors favour setting up their business on the island.