self

David Walsh from Dixcart's Isle of Man office takes us through some of the features that make the Isle of Man an attractive jurisdiction to incorporate an entity for your Corporate Structuring or Private Client Planning.

This video follows on from our latest article on Isle of Man companies - Why Use an Isle of Man Company? What you need to know. If you would like to read them you can follow the following links: https://www.dixcart.com/why-use-an-is...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.