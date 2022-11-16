This panel shared their insights on Shariah and ESG Issuances/Investment through Asset Tokenization including the Shariah perspective on digital assets, the opportunities available for Shariah assets and sustainable investing in the digital sphere, opportunities for SMEs and corporates to raise funds on a blockchain platform as well as an entrepreneur's experience of tokenizing assets/projects during the pre-Global Islamic Finance Forum titled 'Unveiling Labuan as Asia's Digital Asset Centre (IDAC) - Pioneering A New Asset Class'.

Panellists:

Datuk Prof. Dr Akram Laldin, Executive Director, International Shari'ah Research Academy for Islamic Finance (ISRA)

Dr. CK Lee, Founder, CEO and President, GreenPro Capital Corp.

Aqim Marzuki, Owner and Founder, Cattle Queen Ranch and Digital Token Issuer

Greg Miller, co-Founder Aspac Capital Limited, New Zealand and Digital Token Issuer

Moderator:

Ja'afar Rihan, Head of Islamic Finance Unit, Labuan Financial Services Authority

Presentation Slides:

Unveiling Labuan as Asia's Digital Asset Centre (IDAC) - Pioneering A New Asset Class

