The speaker gives an introduction to Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) including an overview of the jurisdiction's Strategic Roadmap from 2022-2026 during the pre-Global Islamic Finance Forum titled 'Unveiling Labuan as Asia's Digital Asset Centre (IDAC) - Pioneering A New Asset Class'.

Speaker: Doreen Fadli, Head of Business Policy Unit, Labuan Financial Services Authority

Presentation Slides: Unveiling Labuan as Asia's Digital Asset Centre (IDAC) - Pioneering A New Asset Class

