To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The speaker gives an introduction to Labuan International
Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) including an overview
of the jurisdiction's Strategic Roadmap from 2022-2026 during
the pre-Global Islamic Finance Forum titled 'Unveiling Labuan
as Asia's Digital Asset Centre (IDAC) - Pioneering A New Asset
Class'.
Speaker: Doreen Fadli, Head of Business Policy Unit, Labuan
Financial Services Authority
The continuing uncertainty around the provision requiring licensees to provide financial services ‘efficiently, honestly and fairly' under section 912A(1)(a) of the Corporations Act (EHF provision) comes into sharpest focus against the backdrop of the new breach reporting regime.
On 27 October 2022, ASIC released its first publication of information lodged under the new breach reporting regime, Report 740 Insights from the reportable situations regime: October 2021 to June 2022...