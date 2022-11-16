ARTICLE

Malaysia: Pre-GIFF Session: Introduction To Labuan International Business And Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) (Video)

The speaker gives an introduction to Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (Labuan IBFC) including an overview of the jurisdiction's Strategic Roadmap from 2022-2026 during the pre-Global Islamic Finance Forum titled 'Unveiling Labuan as Asia's Digital Asset Centre (IDAC) - Pioneering A New Asset Class'.

