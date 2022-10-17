ARTICLE

Malaysia: MIFC Leadership Council To Drive The Next Phase Of Development In Positioning Malaysia As An International Islamic Financial Centre

Bank Negara Malaysia ("BNM") and the Securities Commission Malaysia ("SC") on 5 October 2022 announced the establishment of the Malaysia International Islamic Financial Centre ("MIFC") Leadership Council. The Council serves as a platform to provide industry stewardship in enhancing Malaysia's proposition as a global marketplace and an international gateway for Islamic finance.

The roles of the MIFC Leadership Council include providing thought leadership as well as driving strategy formulation and monitoring industry initiatives to solidify Malaysia's leading position in Islamic finance.

Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar will lead the Council as the Chairman, with the Council members comprising prominent local and international industry figures as well as representatives from BNM and SC.

Appointed for a term of three years, the Council members will be guided by national strategic development plans, including BNM's Financial Sector Blueprint 2022-2026 and the SC's Capital Market Masterplan 3.

