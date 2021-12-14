In this Country Correspondent Report for Islamic Finance News ("IFN"), Manuela Belmontes discusses how environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors are becoming increasingly important in the investment decisions of several businesses, and becoming a key focus for investors, as well as observing the prominence of ESG criteria in recent Sukuk issuances and fund launches using reputable offshore centres.

This article was first published in IFN Volume 18 Issue 47 dated the 24th November 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.