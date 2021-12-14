United Arab Emirates:
ESG A Key Focus For Sukuk Issuers And Funds Domiciled In Offshore Centres
14 December 2021
Maples Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this Country Correspondent Report for Islamic Finance News
("IFN"), Manuela Belmontes discusses how environmental,
social and governance ("ESG") factors are becoming
increasingly important in the investment decisions of several
businesses, and becoming a key focus for investors, as well as
observing the prominence of ESG criteria in recent Sukuk issuances
and fund launches using reputable offshore centres.
This article was first published in IFN Volume 18 Issue 47 dated
the 24th November 2021.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United Arab Emirates
Alternative Investment Funds – An Overview
Soteris Pittas & Co LLC
Registered Alternative Investment Funds (‘'RAIFs''), in the form of Common Funds or Fixed/Variable Capital Investment Companies which are subject to the provisions of the Companies Law CAP. 113...
Project Finance Guide 2021
Maples Group
As the Cayman Islands is typically used as a taxneutral jurisdiction that is an efficient and neutral platform for sponsors and investors alike, a broad variety of participants in the international...