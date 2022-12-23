ARTICLE

Key Points

Ireland intends to combine the employment permit and residence permit application process for foreign nationals from countries located outside the European Economic Area

Overview

The government of Ireland announced plans to combine the employment permit and residence permit application process. Currently, foreign nationals residing in countries outside of the European Economic Area (EEA) are required to apply for a work permit and then for immigration permissions through separate government offices.

What are the Changes?

The government of Ireland intends to combine the work permit and immigration permissions application process for foreign nationals from countries outside of the EEA. According to the government announcement, the objective of these measures is to simplify the immigration process for third-country nationals.

Looking Ahead

The government is expected to introduce a proposal for the implementation of these changes within the next six months. Continue to check the government of Ireland's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 19 December 2022

