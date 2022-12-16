Key Points

Ireland will permit foreign nationals who applied for renewal of their expired residence permits to enter the country until 31 January 2023 with the expired permissions

Overview

The government of Ireland will allow foreign nationals holding expired residence permits (IRPs) with pending renewal permissions to travel to the country with expired permissions. These measures will allow eligible foreign nationals to continue to travel to Ireland until 31 January 2023 with expired permissions, so long as proof of renewal can be demonstrated through an OREG number. Travelers should also print the Travel Confirmation Notice prior to arrival.

What are the Changes?

The government of Ireland announced an initiative to facilitate foreign nationals traveling during the holidays. According to the government, these measures were introduced due to ongoing processing delays in the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 13 December 2022

