Ireland removed the requirement for children under the age of 16 to obtain a re-entry visa in order to travel to Ireland so long as they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

The government of Ireland removed certain re-entry visa requirements for children under the age of 16 on 14 June 2022. Instead, children under the age of 16 who seek to re-enter Ireland must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who holds legal permission to reside in Ireland. To qualify, the parent or legal guardian will be required to provide the appropriate documentation outlining the legal relationship with the child. This includes proof of the following:

A birth certificate or adoption certificate, or guardianship papers demonstrating the individual's relationship with the child;

A marriage or divorce certificate indicating if the parent or guardian has a different surname from the child; or

A death certificate in the case of a deceased parent.

For additional information on dependent children accompanying a parent or legal guardian to Ireland, check here .

As of 14 June 2022, the government of Ireland will no longer require parents of children under the age of 16 to apply for a re-entry visa for the child. This will reduce the requirements for re-entry into Ireland for children of parents or legal guardians who hold legal residence in Ireland. Parents or legal guardians will instead be required to provide proof of their relationship to the child when entering the country.

Originally published 23 June 2022

