Key Points

A five-year multiple-entry visa was introduced for eligible foreign nationals on 22 April 2022

Overview

On 22 April 2022, the government of Ireland announced that all foreign nationals from visa-required countries will be permitted to apply for a five-year multi-entry short-stay visa. This will allow foreign nationals who frequently travel to Ireland from the United Kingdom, the Schengen zone, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to travel more easily to Ireland. Under this visa type, foreign nationals will be permitted to travel to Ireland for business meetings and transit through Ireland.

What are the Changes?

The government of Ireland will allow visa-required foreign nationals to apply for a five-year multiple-entry visa. Previously, Ireland only offered a one-, two- and three-year multiple-entry visa to visa-required foreign nationals. A five-year multiple-entry visa had only been available to Chinese passport holders. The government stated that this change was made in order to create a more convenient and attractive travel option for international travelers.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 25 April 2022.

