Key Points

Resumption of Short Term Visa Waiver Programme

Additional seven countries added to the Programme

Overview

On Oct. 31, 2021, the government of Ireland confirmed the Short Stay Visa Waiver Programme resumed operation. Under this program, foreign nationals from select countries who are visiting the United Kingdom on a short stay visa are also eligible to travel to Ireland without the requirement of an Irish entry visa. The number of countries covered under the program also increased to 24. For a full list of countries covered under the program click here and for additional information concerning the Short Stay Visa Waiver Programme click here.

What are the Changes?

The Short Term Visa Waiver Programme resumed operation on Oct. 31, 2021. An additional seven countries were added to the list of approved countries. These countries include Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, the Republic of North Macedonia, Kosovo, Colombia and Peru.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 10 November 2021

