The Irish government announces changes to the Employment Permit System, including expanding quota limits and eligibility for certain employment permits?

On Oct. 28, 2021, the government of Ireland announced changes to the employment permits system for workers from countries outside of the European Economic Area (EEA). These changes have been made to address skills and labor shortages in certain sectors in Ireland.?

Changes to the employment permit system for workers from countries outside of the EEA working in Ireland are aimed at addressing skills and labor shortages in the construction, logistics, hospitality and agri-food sectors of the Irish economy. Changes include expanding eligibility for a General Employment Permit for workers in the construction sector. The quota for heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers' work permit has been removed and the quota for workers in the agri-food sector has been expanded. Social workers will also be eligible for Critical Skills Employment Permits.

These changes will allow for certain employers to hire more workers from outside of Ireland in order to address current skills and labor shortages. For additional information concerning the changes click here.?

Originally published 2 November 2021.

