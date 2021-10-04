Key Points

The Passport Office in Mount Street, Dublin 2 will resume its Urgent Appointment Service for Renewal of Passports on Sept. 27, 2021

Overview

The public offices at the Passport Office in Mount Street Dublin announced that it will resume its Urgent Appointment Service for Renewal of Passports on Sept. 27, 2021. This service will be available to people who unexpectedly require their passport to be renewed at short notice. Two types of appointments will be offered, and a fee will be applied to the service depending on how quickly the passport must be renewed. The two services are as follows:

Same-day renewal service. These appointments can be booked 3 days in advance.

Four-day renewal service. These appointments can be booked 3 weeks in advance.

More information on how to make an appointment can be found here.

What are the Changes?

The Passport Service has remained operational throughout the pandemic, and the Irish government continues to remind the public that Passport Online remains the most efficient way of applying for passports and has had a processing time of about 10-15 business days. Now, individuals will be able to renew their passport in the Passport Office in Dublin for short notice travel.

Looking Ahead

The Urgent Appointment Service for Passport Renewal will resume in the Cork Passport Office on Oct.22, 2021. Continue to check Ireland's government website for future updates and Envoy's website for further information.

Originally published 30 September 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.