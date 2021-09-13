Key Points

Minister for Justice announced that the government will resume short-term visa processing beginning on Monday, Sept. 13

This change will benefit travelers seeking to arrive and remain in Ireland on a short-term basis for the purpose of business, training or tourism

Overview

On Sept. 9, 2021, Ireland's Minister for Justice announced that the country's embassies would resume processing on short-term visas beginning Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. This change will benefit travelers from countries (i.e., China, India, Pakistan and the Philippines) that require short-term visas to be obtained in order to enter Ireland. Short-term visas can be used on a short-term basis (up to a maximum of 90 days) for business travel, training or tourism. The decision was made based on the government's response to the next phase to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes easing visa restrictions.

What are the Changes?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic short-stay visa applications processing had been suspended since March 21, 2020. This change will allow individuals to begin filing for short-term visas after an 18-month suspension.

Looking Ahead

All travels, regardless of vaccination status, must continue to comply fully with Ireland's COVID-19 measures. This includes providing proof of vaccination, recovery from COVID-19 or a negative PCR test to Immigration Control at their port of entry no more than 72 hours before arrival. For further information visit the Irish Government website. If you are unsure whether you require a visa/preclearance to enter Ireland check here and enter your nationality. When filing for a short-term visa be aware of processing times, the government of Ireland is currently not receiving expedited applications.

Originally Published 10 September 2021

