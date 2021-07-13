Key Points

Employers can use this link to download the submission form , and should email the completed form to empu@dbei.gov.ie before Aug. 12, 2021.

The list of Ineligible Occupations for Employment Permits determines which occupations are not able to be fulfilled by foreign nations of non-EU/EEA countries, based on the labour market.

The Irish government recently updated the Ineligible Occupations list to help mitigate the healthcare worker shortage in June of 2021.

Overview

Ireland's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment is now accepting public submissions for input before their review of the Critical Skills Occupations list and the Ineligible Occupations list. This gives employers an opportunity to provide input from their perspective for employment shortages or surpluses that they may be facing in the labour market.

Looking Ahead

This provides employers an opportunity to communicate relevant factors that are impacting their labour industry.

Originally Published 12 July 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.