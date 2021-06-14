Key Points

Irish Consulates are now processing ALL long-stay visas, including D visas.

Pre-clearance scheme applications are also now being processed, which includes non-EEA national family members of U.K. Nationals.

Overview

Visa processing was suspended at all Irish Consulates and Embassies in the beginning of May due to COVID-19. The government has lifted the suspension and is now accepting certain consular applications, including long stay and pre-clearance visas. Short-term visa applications are still not being processed.

What Are The Changes?

The Ireland immigration offices halted all visa immigration processing for a few weeks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but we are now seeing various types of visa processing resumed.

Originally Published 9 June, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.