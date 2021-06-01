ARTICLE

Ireland: Consulate Visa Processing Has Resumed For Certain Business Purposes And Family Reunification Circumstances

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Overview

Visa processing at all Ireland consulates abroad had been suspended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but have since been resumed for certain circumstances and business visa categories.

Key Points

Business visas will be processed again for certain long term work permit categories. This includes those who have been granted an employment permit by the Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment.

Applications for family reunification visas will be processed under the new conditions, such as long stay D-visa applicants. This also includes third country national family members exercising free movement under the EU directive.

What Are the Changes?

The Ireland immigration offices halted all visa immigration processing for a few weeks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but we are now seeing various types of visa processing resumed.

Looking Ahead

Envoy will provide updates to this story as it develops. Please note that all travelers entering Ireland require a negative COVID-19 test taken no earlier than 72 hours of entering the country.

Originally published 27 May 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.