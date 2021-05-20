Ireland:
Consulate Visa Processing Has Been Suspended Until Further Notice
20 May 2021
Envoy Global, Inc.
Overview
Visa processing at all Ireland consulates abroad have been
suspended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Key Points
- Until further notice, visa processing will not be available at
Irish consulates or embassies.
- This directly effects all visa-required nationals who are
looking to enter Ireland for work and
travel purposes.
What Are the Changes?
This change in visa processing availability directly affects
those who are looking to enter Ireland from countries that
require an entry visa. Employers should take
into consideration which employees this
could affect for any upcoming business travel
plans. Some emergency exceptions to this include
healthcare workers, those who are considered to be in the
immediate families of Irish nationals, and urgent business
cases.
Looking Ahead
Envoy will provide updates to this story as it develops.
Originally published 18, MAY 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
