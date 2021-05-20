ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Overview

Visa processing at all Ireland consulates abroad have been suspended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Key Points

Until further notice, visa processing will not be available at Irish consulates or embassies.

This directly effects all visa-required nationals who are looking to enter Ireland for work and travel purposes.

What Are the Changes?

This change in visa processing availability directly affects those who are looking to enter Ireland from countries that require an entry visa. Employers should take into consideration which employees this could affect for any upcoming business travel plans. Some emergency exceptions to this include healthcare workers, those who are considered to be in the immediate families of Irish nationals, and urgent business cases.

Looking Ahead

Envoy will provide updates to this story as it develops.

Originally published 18, MAY 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.